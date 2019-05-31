Pendleton
May 29, 1929 — May 29, 2019
Charles Dean Cain of Pendleton, Oregon, was born on May 29, 1929, in Kingston, Arkansas, to Mack and Elsie (Hawthorn) Cain. He passed away on May 29, 2019, at the age of 90.
Charles grew up in Kingston, Arkansas. He attended Kingston schools, graduating in 1947 with perfect attendance.
In 1951, Charles entered the U.S. Army. He served as a corporal in the Korean War from 1951-1952. He remained as an Army Reservist until his honorable discharge in 1956.
In 1953, he met the love of his life, Sherril Cockburn. The couple married June 29, 1958, in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. They made their home in Pendleton, Oregon, where they resided for the past 61 years. It was here they raised their daughters, Brenda and Karen Sue.
Charles worked for Georgia Pacific/Louisiana Pacific lumber mills in Pilot Rock, Oregon, for over 30 years. After leaving the lumber industry, he went to work at the Round-Up Athletic Club until his retirement in 1994.
After retirement he could be found at “the office” south of town. Golfing at Pendleton Country Club became his day job. Charles also enjoyed gardening. He took great pride in his flower and vegetable gardens, in addition to his well-manicured lawns. When the weather didn’t permit golfing or gardening, he enjoyed reading a good Louis L’amour western or Hillerman mystery.
Family meant everything to Charles. He attended as many activities and events as he could — whether it was a ball field/court, rodeo arena or concert hall, Charles could be found cheering on his grandkids.
Charles is survived by wife of 61 years, Sherril; daughters Brenda (JP) Giesen and Karen Sue (Chad) Smith; grandchildren Justin Simpson, Matthew Simpson, Cain Smith, Dally Sue Smith, Calgary Smith and Caden Giesen; brother Bill (Ruth) Cain; sisters Thelma Garton, Shirley (Mack) Clark and Joetta (Lawrence) Bowen; sister-in-law Lou Cain; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Roy Cain; and brother-in-law Herbert Garton.
Viewing will be held Thursday, June 6 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Umatilla County Historical Society Museum, P.O. Box 253, Pendleton, OR 97801, or to a charity of your choice.
