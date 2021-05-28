Weston
October 28, 1935 — May 25, 2021
Charlie was born October 28, 1935, in Sublett, Kansas, to Raymond and Allie Wait. He passed away on May 25, 2021.
He attended community college and joined the military for two years. He moved to Pendleton in 1965, where he met and married Joyce McLaughlin in Colorado in 1967. She passed away in 2007. In 2008, he married Shirley Kirk.
He was a contractor by trade. He would always check out what you were working on. He enjoyed golfing and spending time at the Eagles in Pendleton, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, brother Raymond Wait (Barbara); sisters Shirley Shotton and Ardis Wait; stepchildren Harry and Larry Rueber, Carol Locke, Curtis Newbold and Cindy Epifanio; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one stepdaughter, Paula Randall.
We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the East Umatilla County ambulance crew for helping us for the past few years and always checking up on us. We are so grateful for all you have done for us. Also, a thank you to Burns Mortuary. We appreciate all the help we were given.
As Charlie always said, “Too da loo!”
At his request, there will be no service.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
