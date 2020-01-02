Pendleton
March 24, 1947 — December 30, 2019
Charles F. “Butch” Sams Jr. passed away on December 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Butch was born on March 24, 1947, to Charles F. Sams Sr. and Ruby (Whitright) Sams in Pendleton, Oregon. His parents raised him and his nine siblings in Weston, Oregon. He attended grade school through high school in Weston, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
Upon graduation from high school he went to Haskell University in Lawrence, Kansas, where he earned his associate's degree and played college football. After college graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served with the 999th Signal Company, attached to the First Special Forces Group in Okinawa, Japan, from 1967-1969.
Upon discharge from active service he married his college sweetheart and love of his life Sarah L. (Jim) Sams on December 1, 1969. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Butch and Sarah raised their family on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, where he was an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He was Walla Walla, Cayuse and Yankton Sioux.
He worked for over 30 years as a journeyman lineman and retired from Pacific Power and Light. He volunteered as a baseball, basketball and boxing coach both on the reservation and in Pendleton. He worked with and developed athletic skills with hundreds of youth in his community.
He loved to fish, hunt and camp in the Blue Mountains.
Butch was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers Donald Sams, John Sams and Jack Sams.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Sams; his children Chuck (Lori) Sams, Ryan (Nikki) Sams, Corinne (Natasha) Sams and Aaron Noisey; his grandchildren Rosevelie, Chauncey, Dakota, Beto, Ava, Clara, Greyson, Ella, Teegan, Quincey, Ruby, Sarah and Kellen; plus numerous nephews and nieces.
Catholic services will take place at Saint Andrew’s Church on January 4 at 11 a.m., with a dinner to follow at Kateri Hall.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
