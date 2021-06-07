Milton-Freewater
April 8, 1946 — May 24, 2021
Charles Leonard "Chuck" "Buddy" Akes Jr., 75, of Milton-Freewater, passed away at his home on May 24, 2021, after a two-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Chuck was born April 8, 1946, in Yakima, Washington, to Charles Leonard Akes Sr. and Esther Elaine (Spencer) Akes.
When a young child his family bought The Divide Ranch in Joseph, Oregon. Chuck graduated from Enterprise High School in 1964 and went to college at Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, majoring in civil and structural engineering.
In 1966 he and some friends signed up with the Army on the “Buddy Plan” to fight in Vietnam. Three weeks before boot camp, he was in a motorcycle accident and spent over a year in and out of hospitals.
He married Nancy Lusby in 1968 and the couple had Charles III and Jacqueline. They later divorced.
In 1974 he married Marcia Lee (West) LaRue. Marcia had Sharee and Kenneth from a previous marriage. They then had four children, Candace, Carisa, Clay and Colton, making a “his, hers and ours” total of eight.
Chuck worked in construction all his life, joining his parents in Akes Backhoe Service, laying underground telephone lines and building rest areas on the Columbia and Snake rivers. He and Marcia started Marsa-Lee Construction in 1989, doing all types of construction but mainly standing large steel buildings.
Volunteerism and service was a major part of Chuck’s life, from scoutmaster to vice chairman of the Washington State Department of Corrections Religious Services Advisory Committee, and he was a charter member of the Milton-Freewater Sons of the American Legion Post #24.
Chuck was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions including representing the church as a volunteer chaplain at the Washington State Penitentiary, second counselor in the Bishopric, serving a four-year service mission in the local area with his wife, and was currently the second counselor in the prison Branch Presidency.
Chuck often said, “The people I helped change their lives; that is what I would like to be remembered for.”
He is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughters Sharee LaRue-Wright of Milton-Freewater, Jacqueline “Jaci” Jorgensen of Bremerton, Washington, Candace Gaudin of Sandy, Utah, and Carisa Cooper of Pleasant Grove, Utah; sons Charles “Len” Akes III of Prescott, Washington, Kenneth LaRue of Rexburg, Idaho, Clay Akes of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Colton Akes of Walla Walla, Washington; sisters Lucia Kelly of Pasco, Washington, Roberta Isley of Burbank, Washington, and Esther “Lonnie” Danner of Umatilla, Oregon; and 24 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., in Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Milton-Freewater First Ward Missionary Fund through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
