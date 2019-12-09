Umatilla
May 21, 1946 — December 7, 2019
Charles Linley Mitchell of Umatilla was born May 21, 1946, in Santa Paula, Calif., the son of Lowana Dowling. He passed away at his home with his family by his side on Saturday December 7, 2019, at the age of 73 years.
Charles grew up and attended school in California and Oklahoma, and later moved to Oregon. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He married Melba Reid in May of 1966 and from this union three children were born: Windi, Cindy and Terry. The couple later divorced. He later married Marlene Yeigh Wallis on March 23, 1978, in Heppner. The couple lived in Kinzua for a short time before moving to Heppner in 1979. They moved from Heppner to Umatilla in 2005 where he has resided since.
Charles worked in sawmills throughout much of his career in Kinzua, Heppner and Pilot Rock. He then became a saw representative for Pacific Hoe and later for Simonds International until retiring.
He enjoyed racing cars and snowmobiles, fishing (especially deep sea fishing) and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother; son Terry; sisters Joyce and Billie June; and brother Bill.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughter Windi and husband Chris Deiter; son Clark and spouse Lance Kryistopher; daughters Cindy Tayloe, Michelle and husband Mark Herburger, and Linsey and husband Jason Hanna; niece Tara and husband Steve Lucas; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and sister Alice Modena.
No services are planned. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggest memorial donations to Vange John Memorial Hospice in Hermiston.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
