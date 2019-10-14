Pendleton
December 30, 1960 — September 28, 2019
Charles “Charlie” Nathan Hammett was born December 30, 1960, in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Roy and Patricia Hammett. They moved to Pendleton, Oregon, early in his life. He attended schools in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School. He was involved with the Special Olympics.
He worked for Lifeways, Salvation Army and The Arc. Charles loved people and loved to tell stories. He will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Pat Hammett.
He is survived by his brother, Rocky Whitman of Pendleton; sister Kathy Gilbertson of Pendleton; uncle Gilbert Boyer; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Following the service will be a dinner at the The Eagles at 1 p.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.