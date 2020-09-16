Pendleton
October 17, 1937 — September 11, 2020
Charles Robert “Chuck” Malcolm, age 82, passed away on September 11, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon. He was born on October 17, 1937, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Helen (Johnstone) and John Malcolm, both of whom were born in Scotland. Chuck was proud of his Scottish heritage.
After graduating from Norwich University, Vermont, as a second lieutenant in 1959, he served at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, then moved to Oregon to be a civil engineer for the U.S. Forest Service, which often allowed him to work outdoors — a passion for Chuck. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves at Fort Lewis for several years. While working near Blue River, Oregon, Chuck met his future wife, Judith Harman, and they married in 1962 in Eugene, Oregon.
After several years in Sweet Home and Klamath Falls, Oregon, Willard and Vancouver, Washington, the Malcolms settled in Pendleton in 1974 and have been there ever since. They raised their three children in Pendleton and Chuck continued to work for the U.S. Forest Service until his retirement in 1992.
Chuck will be remembered for his quick wit. Often the favorite of nurses and at small group gatherings, his swift and unexpected jokes kept people laughing to the end. He will also be remembered for his passion for fishing and hunting, which he passed on to several of his children and grandchildren. He shared that when he was gone, he knew he would be going somewhere where there was better hunting and fishing, but he wouldn’t invite any one to go with him.
Chuck passed away in his home surrounded by his family.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen, and his siblings John and Helen. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy; his three children of whom he was very proud, Kristi (Mike) Lapp, Kathy (AC) Reeves and Matt Malcolm; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Vange John Memorial Hospice in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.