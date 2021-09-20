Charles S., “Chuck,” Pettit of Hermiston, was born on July 31, 1943, in Vancouver, Washington, to parents, Carl and Viola Blohm Pettit. He died on Aug. 30, 2021, in Walla Walla, at the age of 78 years. Chuck graduated from Pendleton High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served his country for five years before his honorable discharge. He then served in the Oregon Army National Guard for several years. Chuck was a very patriotic man who flew a flag in his yard until the day that he died.
Chuck was a very hard worker and spent many years at the Kinzua Lumber Mill in Pilot Rock, as well as at the Umatilla Army Depot where he received multiple commendations for his exemplary work until his retirement.
Chuck married Bonita Price in 1968. He welcomed three children into his life and they later adopted a son, Donald.
Chuck married Shirley Erickson in 2000 and became a “Bonus Dad” to her five adult children.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Eagles Lodge and the National Guard. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, car racing, classic car shows, crossword puzzles, Texas Hold ’em, visiting the Oregon coast and all things Elvis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonita Pettit; and a son, Roger Pettit.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Shirley Pettit; brother, Don Pettit (Wanda), Pendleton; sister, Carol Moir, Boise; son, Dennis Pettit (Cindy), Cheshire, Oregon; daughter, Shawna Johnson (Gary), Klamath Falls; son, Donald Pettit, Spokane; stepchildren, Sandy Endicott (Doug), Pendleton, John Erickson, Hermiston, Cindy Erickson, Hermiston, Pat Erickson, Salem, Tony Erickson (Bonnie), Salem; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on September 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston. A celebration of life gathering will follow from noon until 3 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.
