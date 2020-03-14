Echo
June 24, 1933 — March 8, 2020
Charlotte Eileen Berry was born on June 24, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents, Marvin and Velma Hiatt Laughlin. She died on March 8, 2020, at her home in Echo, Oregon, at the age of 86 years. She was raised and attended school in Echo, Oregon, graduating from Echo High School in 1951. Charlotte was united in marriage to Eugene E. “Gene” Berry on Jan. 3, 1954, in Echo, Oregon. After their children were in school, she worked at the Pendleton Eye Clinic for over 20 years. Charlotte retired in 1981 and kept active within the community. For many years she organized the Echo Vintage Clothing Show and Tea and was active in the Echo Booster Club and many other annual events. Charlotte enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, singing in the choir, baking, was an avid reader, and a competitive tennis player. She was devoted to her family and cherished time with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Berry, Echo, Oregon, Carol Jean Marcum (Gary), Stanfield, Oregon, and Bonnie Berry, Echo, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Debra (Hopp) Berry, Echo, Oregon; sister, Leslie Kingsley, Ventura, California; grandchildren, Nic, Chris, Ashley, Chase and Drew; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Berry, her parents, son, Charles Berry, and a sister, Kay Jenkins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Charlotte’s memory to the Echo Quarterback Club or Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Charlotte with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
