Charlotte Marie Johnson of Hermiston, was born on Oct. 11, 1952 in Newport, Washington to parents, Frank Carl Johnson and Alma Lee Harroun (Bramblee). She died on Dec. 13, 2021 in Portland, at the age of 69 years. She was the first of 5 children, followed by her brothers, Michael Carl Johnson, Gerald DeWayne Johnson, David Lewis Johnson and Raymond Eugene Harroun.
Charlotte was a truck driver for 25 years, loved horses and horseback riding and was a member of a couple local riding groups. She loved camping and riding 4-wheelers. Her favorite place to ride and camp was the Morrow County OHV park outside of Heppner. She loved to create, whether it was a DIY building project or crocheting or making hats for her grandkids.
She blazed many trails in her life, both literal and figurative. She broke gender standards in the trucking industry, was one the few women to race cars at the Hermiston Oval track in the early 80s. She was always leading when riding the trails on a 4-wheeler. She loved traveling and going for drives, always taking the road that she'd never been down before, just to see where it went. She was fearless.
She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother as well as her brothers, David Lewis and Michael Carl.
She is survived by: her companion, Lyle Potter of Hermiston, OR, her children; daughter Tracy Lee Enders-Crum, son-in-law Jarrod Crum of Pasco, WA and son Anthony James Enders, daughter-in-law Rhianna Enders, of Mitchel, IN, 3 grandchildren, Taylor Marie Enders, Ethan Samuel Caballero and Graig Michael James Enders; brothers, Gerald DeWayne and Raymond Eugene Harroun
A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Friday, January 14th at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston.
