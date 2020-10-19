Umatilla
March 15, 1953 — October 16, 2020
Cheryl D. Holmes of Umatilla was born March 15, 1953, in Spokane, Washington, the daughter of Roy and Beverly (Penner) Leader. She passed away in Hermiston on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the age of 67.
Cheryl lived in Priest River, Idaho, as a child where she began her elementary education. She moved to Umatilla, Oregon, in the mid 1960s and graduated from Umatilla High School in the Class of 1971.
After high school, she joined the U.S. Navy where she served for three years. While in the Navy, she was the first woman to work in a Navy brig and was part of the first all-female color guard. After her honorable discharge, she returned to Eastern Oregon and lived in the communities of La Grande and Umatilla.
Cheryl worked for over 30 years for Lamb Weston at the Boardman plant where she worked as a production lead. She retired on April 13, 2018.
Cheryl married Tom Holmes in La Grande in 1983. From this union one daughter, Carrie, was born. The couple later divorced.
Cheryl enjoyed taking trips to the Oregon Coast and to Wallowa Lake. But she loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tommy.
She is survived by a daughter, Carrie Holmes (Andy Thomas); two grandsons, RJ and Rudger Thomas; brother, Butch (Martha) Leader; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for Cheryl at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Umatilla.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.