September 29, 1978 — March 6, 2019
Chester W. Thompson was born on September 29, 1978, in Hermiston, Oregon, to parents Donald Gary Thompson and Loretta Schultze Thompson. He passed away on March 6, 2019, at his home in Echo, Oregon, at the age of 40 years.
He was working at Napa Auto Parts in Boardman, Oregon, and previously had followed in his father’s footsteps, working in farming at Double M Ranch.
Chester who was lovingly known as “CW,” loved working on cars. He was a race enthusiast, whether it was NASCAR, dragsters or at the local race track. He often took his mud truck to Pilot Rock, where he competed in the mud bogs. Chester was a fierce protector of his family and close friends. He was taken far too soon and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents Gary and Loretta Thompson, Echo, Ore.; sister Lacey Wallis (Tory Simpson), Hermiston, Ore.; girlfriend Becca Kimmel and her daughter Myracle Devries, Echo, Ore.; nieces Lily Wallis and Emma Simpson; nephew Ryder Simpson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chester was preceded in death by his grandparents Chester and Mary Thompson and William and Dorothy Schultze, and an aunt, Marge Paxton.
There will be a procession to honor CW, starting at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., going to the Hermiston Cemetery. Those who wish should gather at 1:30 P.M. at Burns Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon. A gathering will follow at the Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St., Echo, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
