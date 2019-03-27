Pendleton
June 28, 1959 — March 26, 2019
Chris Gipson died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 26, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon, at the age of 59, after a long battle with cancer.
Chris is survived by his wife Karen and daughters Corinne and Danielle, as well as their spouses Jimmy Black and Chase Addleman, and grandson Cole.
Chris was born on June 28, 1959, in Eureka, California, to Dale and Jo Gipson. He was the third of four boys, Mike, Joel, and Matthew.
He fell in love with construction at a young age and continued on to become a talented and widely respected custom home builder, leaving his mark across Pendleton and California.
Chris was a passionate outdoorsman who loved hiking, scuba diving, and hunting with his dogs. He loved life, friends and family and was cherished by all who knew him.
The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life at Hodgen Distributing, a building he built, on Sunday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to American Cancer Society and Pheasants Forever in Chris’ name.
