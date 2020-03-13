Boardman
Oct. 17, 1956 — March 1, 2020
Chris was born just before hunting season on October 17, 1956, in Prineville, Oregon, to Jack and Bertie Anne Marston. He passed away suddenly March 1, 2020, while working out in his pasture.
Chris, known by close family as “Cy,” grew up on the family ranch in Ashwood, Oregon, where he attended grades 1-8. During the fall, Chris and his brothers were frequently pulled out of school by their Uncle Ronald to go hunting, unbeknownst to their parents at times. Depending on whose story you believe, Chris spent a lot of time in the family barn tending more to the basketball hoop than milking cows. He attended Culver High School where he played football, baseball, basketball; participated in FFA and graduated in 1974. In the summers, Chris helped his older brothers haul hay.
Chris attended Central Oregon Community College before starting at age 19 with PGE at Pelton Round Butte. He transferred to Boardman in 1979. Chris performed vibration analysis and balancing of generators and turbines at the coal, gas and hydro plants. In his later years with the company, he was an expert in his field and he traveled to the East Coast to observe the balancing of generators and turbines for the company. Chris was also a company EMT and in the fire brigade. He was known as a kind and fair coworker who always went above and beyond. Chris spent 44 years with PGE and was greatly looking forward to his retirement this fall. In addition to working at PGE, Chris was an accomplished cattleman.
Although the date and location are contested, the fact is true that Chris met his lifelong partner and equal in 1978. Chris and Jody Ickler were married February 22, 1980, and began a strong partnership of raising a family, ranching and working.
Chris could be seen video-taping his children’s high school sports events, at any grocery store meat department, or at the front of the line of slow moving cars around Boardman. He enjoyed hunting in Central Oregon and fishing with family and close friends as well as going into the hills with his wife and working with his children on home and ranch projects. Chris was a skilled card player, grill master who could appreciate a rare steak with hot peppers, enjoyed instigating (mostly) funny pranks and being at home with his family.
Cy was a humble, thoughtful, generous family man, who continues to provide for his family even after his passing. He was very proud and pleased with his children and his family was very proud of him.
Chris was a good neighbor and quietly showed up to help family without asking for anything in return. He will be missed for his genuine kindness, quick wit, signature chuckle and his creative approach to finding solutions for life’s everyday problems.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Bertie Anne Marston; and recently his big brother, John. He will be immensely missed by his wife of 40 years, Jody Marston; their children, Jade and Alan; brother, Alex (Kathy); sisters, Kay and Anne (Perry); sister-in-law, Penny, along with extended family and close friends.
A memorial is planned for Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. to be held at the Boardman Senior Center.
