Hermiston
April 2, 1940 — Sept. 26, 2020
Christina G. “Chris” Kennedy was born on April 2, 1940, in Rupert, Idaho, to parents, Virgil and Mildred Christensen Norwood. She died on Sept. 26, 2020, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 80 years.
She was raised throughout the west as her father worked on construction projects. Chris was united in marriage to Louis “Sonny” Kennedy on Sept. 7, 1957, in Selah, Washington. They moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1957, where they raised their three sons, Alan, Dean and Gary.
Chris stayed home until the boys were in school and she went to work at Burnham’s Department Store. In 1992, they moved to Boardman, Oregon, and she worked as a teacher’s aide for the Boardman School District. Chris enjoyed bowling, gardening, traveling and watching classic movies.
She is survived by her sons, Dean Kennedy, Battle Ground, Washington, and Gary Kennedy, Hermiston, Oregon; sister, Carol Nelson, Hermiston, Oregon, and Faye Demeree, Shelton, Washington; grandchildren, Nathan, Heather, Bradley, Kirsten, Megan, Devan, Justin, Jessica and Jordan; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny; a son, Alan; a granddaughter, Rebecca Kelly; and her parents.
A graveside service following state guidelines will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at noon at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon. Please share memories of Chris with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.