May 6, 1980 — March 7, 2020
Chris was loved by all. He was very close to his sister Michelle, cousins and step-cousins. He attended school in Pilot Rock. In 2001, he moved to Rawlins, Wyoming, where he lived for two years. He was currently living in Pendleton.
He enjoyed being in the mountains, fishing, hunting and just being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Kathy and Bill Hays of Pilot Rock; sister, Michelle Humphrey of Salem; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Sheba, who will dearly miss him.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; niece, Leah Humphrey; and uncle, Wayne Humphrey.
A private family service will be held at a later date. The family encourages all who knew him to celebrate his life and memory in your own way.
