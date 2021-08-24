Christopher Reuben Selam Sr. was called home to the Lord on Aug. 19, 2021. He was born on Aug. 1, 1983, to Terry A. Selam and Verona J. Miller.
He enjoyed playing softball. He played for the Lil Devils and The Shockers team. He enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. He came to know the Lord in 2011 and his faith grew strong and he loved the Lord and loved sharing the gospel with everyone. He always wanted his family to come to know the Lord. He loved all 10 of his children, his family and everyone he came in contact with.
His career was an assistant manager at KFC and every customer that came to know him had nothing but great things to say about him. He was well known in his community.
He attended Living Word Christian Center in Pendleton, Oregon. He loved his pastor, Sharon Miller, and the whole congregation. He touched many lives, for he was caring and loving.
He enjoyed music very much, he enjoyed family trips to Wallowa Lake, he was a coach for his daughters' and sons' basketball teams, and in the beginning of his walk with the Lord he was a youth leader for his church, Parkrose tabernacle.
He was an amazing, loving father, husband, son, nephew, brother and friend. He was a father figure to those who did not have a father in their lives. He was acknowledged and loved by those lives he touched, and the first thing you would notice about him was his big, bright, beautiful smile.
He is preceded in death by his father, Terry Selam, father Keith Miller, grandmother Delsie Selam, grandfather Howard Selam, grandfather Jason Umtuch, grandfather Ross George, uncle Lindsay Selam, and brother William "Billy" Guardipee.
He is survived by his wife, Brooke Selam of Pendleton, Oregon; mother Verona Miller of Wapato, Washington; children Sydell Wilson-Selam, Dimitri Wilson, Joshua Selam, Zelma Selam and Christopher Selam Jr. of Pendleton, Oregon, Cesilee Meninick, Alvina Meninick, Quinny Meninick and Terry Meninick of Toppenish, Washington, and Keon Wilson of Lapwai, Idaho; nephew Tahkeome Andrews of Wapato, Washington, and niece Cynthia Umtuch of Toppenish, Washington; his brother Dimitri Minthorn; and in-laws Scott Minthorn and Vivan Sohappy of Pendleton, Oregon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
