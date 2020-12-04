Hermiston
May 3, 1937 — November 29, 2020
Chuck Fisher of Hermiston passed away on November 29, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 83. He was born in Coupeville, Washington, on May 3, 1937, the son of Paul and Mary Fisher.
Chuck lived on Whidbey Island, Washington, throughout much of his childhood. He attended school in Oak Harbor, Washington, where he graduated from high school. After high school, he joined the Air Force where he served as a military policeman for four years.
After his honorable discharge, he moved to Kennewick, Washington, for a few years. It was there that he met and married Ilene Kaye Van Patten on October 9, 1964. In 1968 they moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where they raised their family and enjoyed 56 years of marriage.
Chuck worked at the Umatilla Army Depot for over 30 years, retiring in the late 1990s.
Chuck enjoyed fishing and hunting. He could often be found watching football games with his son. He was involved with baseball in the community, where he coached for several years and served on the boards of the Hermiston Babe Ruth Baseball and Hermiston Baseball Commission. Chuck was truly a family man and always enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. Those who knew him knew he had a heart of gold. Chuck made everyone feel welcome, and after meeting him, you became his family.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Ilene; daughters Barb (Kevin) Warnett of Whidbey Island and Kelli (J.J.) Hernandez of Liberty Lake; son Kevin Fisher of Hermiston; grandchildren Savannah, Gabriel, Olivia, Joel and Julia; great-grandchildren Everleah and Jaidyn; brothers Stuart, Jim and Ricky Fisher; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob, David and Phillip Fisher; and daughter-in-law Anita Fisher.
No public services are planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name can be made to the Hermiston High School Sports Booster Club.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
