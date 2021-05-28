Pendleton
April 8, 1951 — March 24, 2021
Cindy Bradley, 69, of Pendleton, passed away March 24, 2021, at Vibra Hospital of Boise, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
Cindy was born April 8, 1951, to Eugene and Emma McClure of Pendleton. She married her husband Gary Bradley on September 23, 1972, and they made their home in Pendleton, where they raised three children.
Cindy never passed up the opportunity to watch her children in sports and other extracurricular activities, regardless of distance or miles traveled. She was a life member of the VFW Post 922 Auxiliary, loved attending the Pendleton Round-Up and enjoyed her job at Walker's Furniture. She was loved by everyone she met. She had many friends in the community, and her door was always open to friends and family. She had a lot of kids who considered her a second mom and/or grandma.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Emma McClure, and her infant brother Johnny. She is survived by her husband Gary Bradley of Pendleton; sons Todd (Erica) Bradley of Wetumpka, Alabama, and Cody (Marianne) Bradley of Billings, Montana; daughter Bobbi Bradley of Pendleton; six grandchildren: Sawyer, Sutton, Seeley and Baby Boy Bradley (coming August 2021), and Tyler and Kyle Emory; sister Betty Whiteman of Cornville, Arizona; brother Craig McClure of Burbank, Washington; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds in the Roy Raley Room from 1-4 p.m., honoring Cindy and her mother Emma.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to VFW Post 922 Auxiliary, P.O. Box 34, Kahlotus, WA 99335.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
