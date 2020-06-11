Stanfield
September 8, 1931 — June 11, 2020
Clarence Edwy Hughes was born on September 8, 1931, in Creston, B.C., Canada, to Magnus Wesley Hughes and Dollie May Hughes. Clarence died on June 11, 2020, in Hermiston at 88 years of age.
When Clarence was 7 years old his family moved to Stanfield, Oregon. Clarence attended school in Stanfield and after graduation joined the U.S. Navy in July of 1950. On Aug. 27, 1952, while serving on the USS Sarsi, his ship struck a mine and sank. After spending over eight hours in the water he was one of 92 surviving crewmen of a crew of 97.
Clarence was honorably discharged in May of 1954 and returned to Stanfield and started working at the Umatilla Army Depot in August of 1954, retiring 29 years later in December 1983.
Clarence married Beth Ball on July 24, 1991, at their home in Stanfield, where they loved hosting family and friends at their house and beautiful backyard for holidays or events at any time.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eunice. He is survived by his wife Beth of Hermiston; sister Muriel Porter of Astoria, Oregon; brother Clyde Hughes of Rexburg, Idaho; daughters Renee Pollick (Jim Davis) of Hermiston, and Lori Varnum (Patrick) of Prineville, Oregon; sons Michael Hughes (Yvonne Michel) of Kennewick, Washington, and Larry Brower (Teresa) of Hermiston; stepdaughters Donna Van Dis (Fred) of Roseburg, Oregon, Rene Gutierrez (Kent) of Hermiston and Doreen Quick (Gary) of Hermiston; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Clarence was a strong fighter and true survivor of several major life events. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and spending time in the mountains. His family was amazed at his strength and will to live. Clarence was a very loving husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be truly missed.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
The family wishes to thank Avamere Assisted Living in Hermiston for their loving compassion and care they showed Clarence in his final days. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Vange John Memorial Hospice in Hermiston.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Please share memories or leave condolences for his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
