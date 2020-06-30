Joseph
June 6, 1937 — July 28, 2020
Thank you Dad …
Thank you for hanging in there the last couple of months, even though I know it was hard. Despite your health declining over the past several months, your courage allowed the family one more birthday to celebrate your 83 years, one more Father’s Day, a few more precious moments together.
You were born in Medford, Oregon, to father William and mother Beulah. You were the youngest sibling to Donna Lee and Ray. Life didn’t afford you the opportunity for much formal education. You helped out in your family’s restaurants and worked several odd jobs starting at an early age.
Thank you for your naval service, proudly serving from 1955 to 1959 aboard the U.S.S. Rochester. We enjoyed the many stories of your adventures sailing throughout the Pacific during that time.
Thank you for your 65 years as a journeyman electrician and as a life-long, proud member of the IBEW. You were especially proud of your time spent serving out of Local 1547. Your years of long hours, hard work, sacrifices and dedication to your craft helped afford all of us the lives we grew up enjoying, and we respected you for that.
Thank you for the 40 wonderful years you devoted your heart and soul to Mom, your wife Judy. Together through everything, good times and bad, riding out the ups and downs of life, years of travels and adventures throughout Oregon, the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Arizona, you guys went everywhere together, sharing adventures, TJ Swann and Hubba Bubba bubblegum.
Thank you for a lifetime of fatherhood. First, there were Ron, Bill and John, whom you loved, raised, taught and gave great examples of how to be men. Whether or not they chose to follow the examples, the love and lessons were always there for them. Thank you for making the choice to be a father to Chris and me. You volunteered your life and love to a couple of snot-nosed brats who needed you more than you realized. Everything we have, everything we are, everything we aspire to be is because of you. Thank you for all of the cribbage lessons, fishing trips and road trips. Thank you for every ballgame you attended, every ref you cussed on our behalf, every coach you yelled at to play your boys. Thank you for speaking your mind and not caring what anyone else though about it. Thank you for being a wonderful father-in-law to Tammy and the unconditional love you extended to her as a member of our crazy family.
Thank you for being the greatest grandfather to Devin and Ashlynn. Their lives have been forever shaped by your love and compassion. Thank you for letting them break the rules we never could, for giving them the candy and treats before dinner we were never allowed to eat, for the endless amounts of your time given to ballgames, school functions, pinewood derbies, birthday parties and anything else they wanted your there for. Thank you for making them more important to you than anything or anyone else.
You have spent a lifetime earning the peace you now enjoy. You are back with your parents and Uncle Ray, who preceded you in death. Although we are grieving, those of us left behind are taking solace in knowing that you are free from pain and illness. A lifetime of great memories will replace our sadness as time moves on. Your memory will carry on in our hearts for the rest of our lives and the stories of you will be passed on and remembered. We love you, and thank you … for everything.
We will be remembering you with a graveside service on July 6 at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
