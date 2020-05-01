Pendleton
June 30, 1935 — April 27, 2020
Clarene Jean Banister, 84, of Pendleton, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at a local care facility.
Clarene was born June 30, 1935, in Lenore, Idaho, to Clemmy Ervin Boyce and Edna Fern Ayer Boyce. Clarene grew up in Idaho and Pendleton. On February 10, 1958, Clarene married William Richard Banister in Walla Walla. They raised their six children in Pendleton: Carma (Greg), Clifford (Jill), Rick (Debbie), Leslie (Nor), Marcie (Chuck) and Jennifer (James).
Clarene was a stay-at-home mom until all of her children were in school. Then she went to work as an educational assistant at Hawthorne Elementary School. Clarene loved her job and working with children. She worked at Hawthorne School until she retired.
Clarene enjoyed walking and going on rides out in the country. She liked to read and, she could knit anything. Clarene loved watching her grandchildren play sports and watching the Trail Blazers and the Mariners. Clarene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include sons Clifford William Banister and Richard Ervin Banister, both of Pendleton; daughters Carma Lee Barron of Irrigon, Marcie Fay Conrad of Wasilla, Alaska, and Jennifer Lori Banister of Post Falls, Idaho; and 11 grandchildren.
Clarene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Leslie Susan Chieuchin, granddaughter Gabrielle Conrad, and sister Shirley Combs.
Viewing for a limit of one visitor at a time will be at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. A family graveside service will be at the Athena Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. The service will live stream on Facebook at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Folsom-Bishop.
