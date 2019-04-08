Clarke Nelson

Nelson

Jackson Hole, Wyo.

March 31, 2019

Clarke Nelson, Spot to his friends and Grandpa Spot  to his grandchildren, died peacefully on March 31,  2019, on a beautiful, sunny day in his home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He leaves us to join his beloved wife  Betty who died in 1999.

Clarke, the eldest son of Carl and Della Nelson, was  born into a farming family in Great Falls, Montana,  and raised on ranches in Montana and Oregon.  Clarke ventured from his family’s wheat farm in  Pendleton to attend Stanford University in 1950. He was  happy in the classroom, in the Beta House, and on the  field where he played catcher for the Stanford baseball  team. He graduated in 1954 with an AB in Far Eastern  History.

At Stanford, Clarke met the love of his life, Elizabeth  Ruble Stuart (Betty), and they wed in 1954. After  serving as a first lieutenant in the Army and graduating from Harvard Business School in the class of 1958,  Clarke and Betty settled in Los Angeles. He began a  long career at the Carnation Company and rose to senior vice president and director. He later acquired  Landmark Genetics where he was president until he  sold the company in 1995.

Clarke and Betty raised their four children in Los Angeles. He loved being a father to Chuck, David, Kent and Lyn. In 1991, Clarke and Betty moved to  Jackson, Wyoming, where they settled into a happy  mountain life complete with golf, fishing, hunting, gin rummy and close friendships.

Clarke was always active on boards and in the  community. While living in Los Angeles, he was  president of Los Angeles Country Club and served  on the boards of the Boy Scouts, Future Farmers of  America, Whitman College, Stanford Athletic Board  and Georgetown University. In Wyoming, Clarke  served on the boards at the Teton Science School,  St. Johns Medical Center, The National Museum of Wildlife Art and the Jackson State Bank. In 2017,  Clarke was proud to receive the Power of Place Award  from Jackson Hole’s Chamber of Commerce.

One of Clarke’s lifelong passions was golf. He was  instrumental in founding and growing Teton Pines  Country Club where he served as president for almost 30 years. Clarke could regularly be found holding court at his  corner table in the Teton Pines bar, now named “Clarke’s,”  presiding over gin rummy games, the Wednesday Lunch  Group and the Friday Football Lunch.

Clarke was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents  Della and Carl, and his sister Karen Applegate. Clarke  is survived by his younger brother David Nelson of  Pendleton, Oregon; his four children: Chuck (Jolie),  David (Patricia), Kent (Ann) and Lyn Attaway (Paul);  and his 11 cherished grandchildren: Julia, Brian, Jillian  (Edwin), Zane, Spencer, Sarah, Charlie, Clarke, Chelsea,  Chloe and Bud.

Clarke is remembered as a strong family man, a loyal  friend, an honest businessman, a proud American and a  darn tough card player!

A celebration of life will be held this summer at Teton Pines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to  the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, for the benefit of the Teton Pines Scholarship Program: P.O. Box 574, Jackson, WY 83001.

