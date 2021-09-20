Clarke “Corky” Stephens passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2021, he was 93. Corky was born Nov. 1, 1927, to Ernest and Mary (West) Stephens in Rock Creek, Oregon. He was raised in Irrigon with his five siblings. Corky played sports and graduated in 1946, Corky enjoyed running combines, riding motorcycles and driving cars. He had a quick wit, never knew a stranger with his ready smile and sense of humor, he had the biggest kindest heart.
Corky joined the Army in 1950, after his departure from the service he went to work at Sharps corner in Umatilla. He married the love of his life, Vanyla (Wilson), in 1954 and they made their home in Umatilla where they raised their children Alan and Debbie.
In 1960, he had “Corky’s” Texaco built in Hermiston and ran that business until 1968 when he sold it to go to work for the McNary Golf Course as greenskeeper. They moved to Pendleton in 1978, where Corky was greenskeeper for the Pendleton Country Club. Corky took such pride in his work, it was never a job to him. He left the Pendleton Country Club and they moved to Baker City to be closer to family; two grandsons, Jeris (Amber) and Trevor (Sarah), who he was over the moon about. Eventually they moved back to Pendleton. Not one to sit still, Corky worked for Wilson’s Chevron, then for Pepsi. He so loved his time at Pepsi, he retired at 86.
He is survived by his grandsons and his five great-grandsons; and his youngest sister, Janet Parke, Hermiston.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Mary; brothers; Curtis and Joe; sisters, Jean Purtyman and June Benson; and his beloved wife of 64 years Vanyla.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Willow Brook Terrace where Corky resided the last few years. They too, are family.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Instead of flowers please make donations to the dementia-Alzheimer’s research.
