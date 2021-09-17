June 22, 1947 — Sept. 1, 2021
Milton-Freewater
Born to Joseph Dulaney Moberly and Cora Lois Speelman Moberly June 22, 1947, in Baker City.
Claudia attended elementary school in the Oregon towns of; Baker City, Independence, Keating, Umatilla, Union, and Milton-Freewater followed by Butte, Montana, until fifth grade when they moved to Waitsburg, Washington. Claudia graduated from Waitsburg High School in 1965. She spent many summers at the Southern Baptist summer camp on the Clearwater River. While in Waitsburg she was part of the gym club, Christian Association and sang in the school choir.
Claudia married Thomas E. Allen of Dayton Sept. 30, 1966. Where she became a stepmother to three boys. They followed construction jobs around the PNW until landing in Milton-Freewater in 1970. Adding three more kids to the bunch, this is where they made their home. Her friends said the marriage would never last, they were soul mates from the start. This year would have been 55 years.
Claudia entered DeMers Beauty School in Walla Walla in 1971, it is now Holly’s Flowers. After graduating she continued to work for DeMers then bought Image Makers Salon and ran it for 11 years. After selling Image Makers, she continued to work as a cosmetologist in Milton-Freewater at Le’Hair. Once retiring from cosmetology, she worked with the Milton-Freewater School District nutrition program (cafeteria cook), then took an AC cook job at the Washington State Penitentiary where she retired a few years back. She has also managed Green Acres Mobile court for about 20 years around her other jobs.
Claudia was an Oregon Head Start Parent Trainer, served on State and District Head start Committees and participated in the Pea Festival and Festival Parades. She was secretary of the Ferndale PTO, led the Ferndale Turkey Dinner fundraiser for many years and was also a Blue Bird Leader.
Claudia tuned in to her career of volunteering in 1977, when she became a 4-H leader. She taught youth how to cook, sew and assisted in livestock & small animals. Even though she was not raised in the program or with livestock, she gave all she had for 43 years teaching kids of the community. She retired from being an active 4-H leader in 2020, when her illness set in and Covid made it risky for lots of interaction. She was on the M-F Junior Show board for three terms and ran the concession stand for 20 years. She served as the 4-H Home Ec. Superintendent for the Umatilla County Fair for 30+ years and the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days 4-H Home Ec. Superintendent the past six years. Claudia received numerous 4-H awards through her volunteer years but her most favorite ones were being inducted into the Oregon 4-H Hall of Fame and Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days volunteer of the year.
Claudia was a proud member of the Milton-Freewater Super Grannies. A group of life long (or 4-H lifelong) friends. They participated in various events, like Santa’s Helpers, but mainly loved when they all got together for granny lunches. She enjoyed her date days through her illness, especially her final grannies’ lunch on the patio of Kelly’s.
Claudia was able to enjoy a few months in their new home. She was part of the remodel, picking out paint colors, flooring, and granite counter tops. We didn’t quite get the kitchen back splash done but she did pick out the tile. She loved a larger bedroom and a master bathroom.
Claudia and Tom raised their children and several grandchildren. Their doors were always welcoming. She had a very special bond with granddaughter, Jazmyn, sharing Jazzy’s entire 4-H involvement. Grandma was her biggest advocate supporting many cooking contests, style reviews and fairs.
Claudia was also very involved with granddaughter, Jessica, they had a special bond as she was a daily caregiver for Jess until her illness. For a little girl that had no words, Grandma knew exactly what she was saying.
Claudia spent her final few days surrounded by her family (kids, grandkids, siblings and nieces; her loving niece, Sara, was the best caregiver.) She wanted to go to the Walla Walla Fair but knew her body wasn’t going to allow it, so she did what she needed to do to attend. She went to heaven on Sept. 1, opening morning. We all know she was at the fair in spirit, she wasn’t going to let cancer hold her back.
We will be holding a celebration of life Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Milton-Freewater Jr. Show Fairgrounds at 11:30 a.m. We invite all who knew her to come visit, eat a little, and share stories. Her final wish was a party. To leave a condolence online, visit munsellerhodes.com.
