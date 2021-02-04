Rohnert Park, California
March 23, 1944 — January 27, 2021
Clayton Thomas Frazier was born on March 23, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, and passed away in Rohnert Park, California, on January 27, 2021, at the age of 76.
Dearly beloved husband of more than 45 years to Dee Frazier of Copperas Cove, Texas; beloved father of Janette Lillian Taylor of Rohnert Park and Donald James and his wife Tina of Harker Heights, Texas; loving grandfather of Donnie James, Jessica James, Joshuah Sevrey and Lucas Sevrey, all of Texas; and dear brother-in-law of R.C. Winks of Pilot Rock, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Deana Sevrey, his parents Marvin Thomas Frazier and Vera Lillian Culbertson Frazier, and his sister Georgette Winks.
Private burial services will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Santa Rosa, California.
Donations in Clayton’s memory are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.