Ione
September 9, 1935 — October 22, 2020
Cleo B. Childers was born on September 9, 1935, in Wapato, Washington, to parents Jesse Glen Childers and Coy Ethel Bowman Childers. He died on October 22, 2020, at his home in Ione, Oregon, at the age of 85 years.
He was raised and attended school in Mabton, Washington, graduating in the class of 1953. Cleo was united in marriage to Marilyn Bechtel on June 5, 1955, in Helix, Oregon. He worked for the Lester King Ranch before settling in Ione, Oregon, in 1961 where he has lived since. He worked for the Charles Carlson farm until 1969. Cleo owned and operated B & C Repair for 30 years as well as farming in various locations until his passing.
He was a member of the Hermiston Gun Club, the NRA, Oregon Wheat League and the Morrow County Grain Growers. Cleo enjoyed trap shooting, varmint hunting, playing cards and visiting at morning coffee, and loved farming.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Childers, Ione, Oregon; sons Harvey Childers (Bobbi), Ione, Oregon, and Roger Childers (Barbara), Roseburg, Oregon; daughter Laurie Barrow (Cris), Lexington, Oregon; grandchildren Maci (Chris), Kacy (Alisha), Molly (Josh), Sarah (Leon), Matthew, Lucas and Payton; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cleo was preceded in death by an infant son, John; his parents; brother Max Childers; and a sister, Glenna Childers.
A graveside service following state guidelines will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Highview Cemetery, Ione, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Cleo’s memory to the Hermiston Gun Club, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Cleo with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.