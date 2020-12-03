Clifford Earl Smith
March 29, 1939 — December 2, 2020
Clifford Earl Smith of Long Creek, Oregon, was born on March 29, 1939, in Dead Ox Flats, Oregon, near Ontario, to parents Gordon and Clara Jacobson Smith. He died on December 2, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 81 years.
Clifford was raised for a good part of his childhood in Prairie City, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1957. He then joined the United States Army, serving from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1962. He then attended Treasure Valley Community College before transferring to Eastern Oregon College, where earned his BA in English. Clifford was united in marriage to Reiba Carter on August 16, 1964, in Long Creek, Oregon.
He worked as a timber faller for many years before retiring. Clifford then worked as a substitute teacher, where he enjoyed connecting with students. He served on the Long Creek City Council and as mayor for several years. Clifford enjoyed hunting, was an avid sports fan, playing city league basketball into his 60s, and supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting events and other activities.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Reiba Smith, Long Creek, Oregon; daughters Treina Smith Slatt, Hood River, Oregon, and Treila Smith, Monument, Oregon; son Rykeir Smith, Vancouver, Washington; brother Tim Smith, McMinnville, Oregon; sisters Sharon Leasy, Pilot Rock, Oregon, and Joyce Authier, Prineville, Oregon; eight grandchildren: Treiquella, Peiyton, Tayleir, Aubreianna, Teigan, Zandeir, Lillien and Preston; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Ryan Smith, sister Bev Baldrige, and brother Morse Smith.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12 noon at the Long Creek Cemetery, Long Creek, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Clifford’s memory to the Long Creek Ambulance c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Clifford with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
