Dale
July 10, 2020
Clifford LaVerne “Ike” Snell, 85, born in La Grande Oregon, passed away on July 10 in Dale, Oregon, at home with his family by his side.
He was raised and attended school in La Grande, Oregon, before serving in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge. Ike was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson on May 23, 1975, in La Grande, Oregon. They lived in Hermiston, Oregon, before moving to Dale, Oregon, in 1994 where they have lived since.
He was a member of the Elks Club, Blue Mt. Paint Horse Club, Over the Hills trail riding club, and retired from Oregon State Highway Department.
He was an avid hunter, loved the outdoors, enjoyed watching sports, and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by wife of 45 years, Betty Snell; sons Ron Snell of Bend, Oregon, and Rusty Smith of Prineville, Oregon; daughters Denise Lini of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Wendie Rogers of St. Helens, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and LaVere Snell, sister Ilene, sister Jacky Hiatt, and grandson Kyle Cruz.
There will be a graveside service with military honors held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Island City Cemetery, Island City, Oregon. As per Oregon guidelines, any in attendance must wear a mask.
Those who wish may make contributions in Ike’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Please share memories of Ike with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
