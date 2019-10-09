Heppner
October 1, 1959 — October 7, 2019
Clifford Michael “Mike” Adams, 60, of Heppner, died Monday, October 7, 2019, near Summerville, Oregon. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Heppner Elks Lodge.
He was born on October 1, 1959, at Heppner, Oregon, the son of Clifford Reon and Patricia Rae Sibert Adams. Mike was raised in Spray, Oregon, where he graduated from Spray High School in 1977.
He was a timber faller for 42 years until his death.
On September 20, 1980, he married Tonia K. Widner at Pendleton. The couple lived in Spray before making their home in Heppner in 1986, where they raised two children, Trisha and Brad.
Mike enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing with his friends and family, especially his five grandkids.
Survivors include his wife Tonia; children Trisha Eckman and her husband Jared, and Bradly Adams and his wife Katelyn; his mother Patricia Reed; and siblings Barbara Collin and her husband John, and Sherrill Cossitt and her husband Steve. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Carter, Jack, Casyn, Lanie, and Cameron.
Preceding him in death were his father, Clifford R. Adams, and a brother, James Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heppner Booster Club, P.O. Box 917, Heppner, OR 97836.
You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
