Stanfield
March 25, 1933 — June 4, 2020
Clyde R. “C.R.” Malone was born on March 25, 1933, in Springer, New Mexico, to parents Clyde and Mona May Malone. He died on June 4, 2020, at his home in Stanfield, Oregon, at the age of 87 years.
C.R. enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953 and served as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1957.
C.R. was united in marriage to Maxine L. Wilkerson on May 17, 1958, in Ulysses, Kansas. They lived in Kansas, New Mexico, and Colorado before settling in Stanfield, Oregon, in 1983 where he has lived since. C.R. and Maxine were sealed in the Portland Temple on May 17, 1990.
He first worked at the Stage Gulch Ranch before working for many years as a mechanic for Circle C Farms and for a time on the McCarty Ranch.
C.R. was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed leathercraft, fishing, hunting in New Mexico, farm and ranch work, being a rodeo clown most of his younger years, and being outdoors. C.R. also enjoyed talking to his neighbors, friends, and local residents.
He is survived by his son Clifford Malone (Cindy Olson), Cortez, Colorado; daughters Mona Harrison (Jesse D.) Cortez, Colorado, and Glenda Malone Hack, Stanfield, Oregon; brothers Jim Malone, Boise City, Oklahoma, and Larry “Bud” Malone, Paradise Cove, California; brother-in-law Gary Wilkerson, Derby, Kansas; grandchildren Angela Graves (Harold), Jesse Harrison Jr. (Rindy), Robert Harrison (Hailee), Crystal Malone, Katie Hack, Kelsey Hack and Shawna Lively (Jeff); great-grandchildren Adrina, Katlyn, Corwin, Johnny, Devin, Brittany, Damon, Daniel, Anakin and Brendan; a great-great-granddaughter, Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
C.R. was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Malone; his parents; a brother, Skeeter Malone; and infant sister Mona Jean Malone.
A family gathering will be held.
Those who wish may make contributions in C.R.’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave. Suite 300, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of CR with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.