Pilot Rock
Aug. 7, 1999 — July 2, 2021
SGT Cody Gene Watson, 21, of Pilot Rock, Oregon, passed away in the mountains that he loved while hiking with his best friends.
Cody was born to Holli Hill Aug. 7, 1999, in Pendleton, Oregon. Later they met Kyle and moved to Pilot Rock, where Cody attended school all through high school.
Cody enlisted in the Oregon National Guard in August of 2016, with the dream of flying chinooks. He completed Boot/AIT right after high school graduation in the summer of 2017. Cody served a one-year deployment in Quatar from September 2019 to August 2020. In October 2020, Cody was promoted to sergeant. He loved the military and had been accepted into the flight school program that was scheduled to begin in February 2022.
While excelling at the guard he was working full time at Woodgrain Lumber Mill in Pilot Rock.
Cody enjoyed being outdoors all the time, hunting all the possible critters, camping with friends and family, riding ATVs, bow shoots and hiking into new hunting grounds. He took on a huge responsibility of taking his brothers hunting after his stepdad passed away last September, and with the help of friends his brother Gauge got his first bull.
Cody truly loved his family and friends more than anything. He would do absolutely anything for us all and will be deeply missed.
Cody is survived by his mother Holli Hill; brothers Gauge and Evan Hill; sister Kylie Gaines; grandparents Gene and Sharon Gaines, Kurtis Gabill, and Don and Linda Hill; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased in death by his stepfather Kyle Hill, and grandmother Tammy Gambill.
Memorial services will be held Friday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.