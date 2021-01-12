Echo
February 12, 1993 — January 8, 2021
Cody James Ford, 27, passed away on January 8, 2021, at his home in Echo, Oregon. Cody was born February 12, 1993, in Moses Lake, Washington, to Vernon Ford Jr. and Michelle Hancock.
Cody grew up in Walla Walla, Washington. He was a loving brother to Calvin Ford, Joshua Hancock, Jenny Erb, Jeremy Black and Alan Black. He is also survived by his parents, Vernon Ford Jr. and Michelle Hancock, fiancé Rebecca Reese, uncle David Rochat, who was like a brother to him, grandmother Shirley Rochat, and uncle Steven Ford.
Cody loved to spend time with his family and friends and was always there to help them whenever needed. He was a jack of all trades and liked the challenge of learning new things. Cody enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a proficient marksman. He was a talented musician and excelled at the guitar, with a few original songs. He had a green thumb and loved gardening. Cody had a great sense of humor and was easy to laugh with and even easier to love. He will be deeply missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon Ford Sr. and Mary Ford, grandfather Charles Rochat, cousin Christopher Hancock, aunt Debbie Ford, aunt Vicky Morris, uncle Jim Hancock, and uncle Brian Rochat.
An outdoor gathering will be held to celebrate Cody’s life at the Echo City Hall Park, 20 N. Bonanza, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 12 p.m.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
