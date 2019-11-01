Garden Grove, California
June 25, 1993 — October 29, 2019
Cody Warren Furstenberg was born on June 25, 1993, in Pendleton, Ore. He passed away on October 29, 2019, in Garden Grove, Calif., at the age of 26.
He was born to Scott Furstenberg and Tara Bishop and attended Pendleton School District from kindergarten through eighth grade. He had a love of sports from a young age and participated in whiffle ball, football, soccer, and baseball. He attended high school at Walla Walla High School, where he graduated in 2012.
He played baseball for the Walla Walla High School and also played for the Washington State American Legion Walla Walla Bruins. In 2011 his team was the Big 9 Regional Champion, ranked #8 in the state. He was awarded the 4A Big Nine 2nd team All League Utility Honors.
After high school he joined the Army National Guard and completed Basic and Advanced Training where he became a medic. He married Olivia Manning on June 10, 2013, and they welcomed a daughter, Addalie Arlene Furstenberg, on November 19, 2013, in Port Arthur, Texas. Although the marriage only lasted a year, they remained friends and shared a deep love for their daughter. Addalie was the light of his life and she loved her dad unconditionally.
After completing his training he moved back to Pendleton and worked for Hodgen Distributing along with his dad and brother.
Cody had such a love for life and for people. He has an infectious smile and charming personality. He didn’t know a stranger and everyone he met became his “buddy.” He had an uncanny way of taking any bad situation and turning it around for the good for anyone he was with. Along with his love of sports Cody loved fishing and hunting, music and having bonfires with his friends. What Cody lacked for in size he made up for in passion, desire, and enthusiasm.
Although Cody had such a love for life, he also had a dark side that battled with drugs. After years of running and fighting the demons, he made the call on New Years Day 2019 to check himself into rehab. He graduated from Treehouse Recovery Center in Texas and then went to their sister facility in Huntington Beach, Calif. It was here that he lost his battle with drugs.
Through all of the challenges, Cody held a most dear position in his family’s hearts. There are no words that can explain the void that his death will leave in their lives. He was loved by all and his smile will be dearly missed.
Cody is survived by his parents, Tara (Scott) Bishop and Scott (Becky) Furstenberg; his daughter Addalie Arlene Furstenberg; brothers Jake Furstenberg and Max Bishop, and sisters Madison Furstenberg and Molly Bishop; grandparents Eva Mabbott, Terry Smith, Bob Furstenberg, Sue (Jack) Burns and Renee’ Bishop; aunts and uncles Jeff Furstenberg (Blanche), Kim (Ron) Fox, Tyson (Megan) Furstenberg, Renee (Mark) Moore, Trina (Karl) Betty, Calli Smith, Jill (Mike) Megehee, and Mark (Lori) Bishop; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, LaVonna Furstenberg, grandfather Sandford Bishop, and uncle Mark Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Pendleton First Assembly of God Church, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Hodgen Distributing from 12-2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be donated to a trust fund set up for Cody’s daughter, Addalie Furstenberg, at Banner Bank in Pendleton, Ore.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
