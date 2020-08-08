Hermiston
March 15, 1926 — August 4, 2020
Col. Herald Vincent Echols, was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 15, 1926, the ninth child born to Bruce Edward and Margaret Annis (Bear) Echols.
He spent his early years in Texas, but the family moved to Southern California when he was 4 years old. There, he met his future wife at the Santa Ana Nazarene church. He returned to Texas and back to California when he was 15.
When World War II came along in 1944, he wanted to join the Army, as six of his brothers had, but was declared “4F” due to medical issues. He then joined the Merchant Marines, where he was assigned to a ship that refueled the US Navy fleet in the South Pacific and Alaska. Seven of the eight Echols boys served at the same time.
In 1945, he married that same little girl he met in Sunday School when he was 4 years old, Dorothy Jean (Jeannie) Pentecost. After his service, and after working several years as a carpenter and Ford mechanic, he decided to go to college and enrolled at Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State) in Stillwater. There he earned his degree in Civil Engineering and had taken ROTC, because he needed the money that it afforded. He found he really liked military life and after graduation he was called up to serve.
He spent the next 22 years in the Army. He was stationed in Georgia twice, Germany, Hawaii, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Washington, D.C. He also earned his MBA at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and served here in Hermiston as commander of the Umatilla Army Depot from 1973-74.
His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Air Medal (2nd), Army Commendation Medal, Joint Services Commendation Medal, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit w/Oak Leaf Cluster, Dept, Meritorious Service Medal, and U.S. Army Staff Identification Badge.
His last assignment was at Los Angeles Ordnance District. While he was stationed in Hermiston, he bought 24 acres on the Umatilla River, in the Minnehaha area and built a lovely home. At the same time, he was leader of a Boy Scout troop at the Methodist Church and while in Georgia, he led a troop of scouts as well. Poor health necessitated the sale of the property and moving into town where he could recover and manage a smaller yard.
Hal loved to hunt and built beautiful custom gun stocks. He especially liked hunting in Germany and nearby countries and had many friends in every town where he was assigned. Hal was a member of the Nazarene church and he and Jeannie had a CARE group in their home wherever they lived, so they had many close Christian friends who have held them up in prayer wherever they were assigned.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years; sons, Kurt, of Anchorage Alaska; Mark, of Houston, Texas; Scot, of Hermiston; and daughter, Jennifer Diallo, who lives in Encinitas, Calif. His oldest daughter, Kristin Adams, died in June. He also has a brother, Sam Echols, in Albuquerque, N.M.; 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Edward Echols; his mother, Margaret Annis (Bear) Echols; his brothers, Leonard, Bruce Jr., Paul, Ray, Chandler and Bob; and sisters, Edna Glambocki and Marguerite Hadraba.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Habitat for Humanity.
Herald will be interned at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, and a private service with full military honors will be held at a later date.
Please share memories of Herald with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
