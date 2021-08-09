Hermiston
April 29, 1997 — July 20, 2021
Colby was born in Hermiston, Oregon, April 29, 1997. He graduated from Prosser High School in 2015 and joined the U.S. Navy in Jan. of 2016, where he proudly served for five years. He was able to travel the world, until his service ended in May of 2021. Immediately following his time in the Navy, he found work as an aircraft mechanic for DynCorp International in Maryland.
Growing up Colby ran cross-country, was a great golfer and was a quick study on the guitar. He even performed a few songs at his cousin’s wedding. His greatest passion, however, may have been making people laugh. His perfectly placed movie quotes, timely quips and never-ending good mood brought happiness to all those who came into contact with him and have provided many fun memories and stories that will be shared for years to come.
Colby adored and always made time for his family. He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Alison Savage, and Heather and Dwayne McDonald; grandparents Rick and Sheryl Raines, and Mel and Karen Savage; brothers Ryan Ramos and Cameron Savage; sisters-in-law Keoni Ramos and Kylee Broderick; stepsisters Lanie and Addison Graff and stepbrother Dalton McDonald; nephew Daxton Ramos and niece Kaleah Ramos; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Colby’s life will be Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Broken Antler Winery/ Bend in the River in West Richland, Washington, followed by a reception.
