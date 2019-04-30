Pendleton
November 7, 1954 — April 23, 2019
Colette Gates was born November 7, 1954, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Hallie Davidson (Mortensen) and Faron Davidson. She passed away in her home in Pendleton April 23, 2019, at the age of 64.
Colette was raised on a farm and attended her schooling in first Moses Lake and then finished in Ephrata. At age 18 she married Ed Gates and later gave birth to Mandy Nichole Gates before divorcing. She gave birth to Ryan Faron Gates whom she raised before moving to first Hermiston and then later Pendleton, where she has resided since.
Being raised on a farm and holding down multiple jobs over many years, she was a hardworking and capable mother. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate home, and was always growing a variety of plants. Until health issues made it impossible to do so, she worked as a medical aid in a nursing home and part time in the local middle school cafeteria. Even after health issues prevented her from working, she was always looking for jobs she could do.
Colette is preceded in death by her father Faron, and siblings Alta, Jane and Gary. Colette is survived by her mother Hallie, siblings Susan, Dorothy, Lottie, Lanney and Warren, and children Mandy and Ryan. All of these she loved deeply and was loved deeply by in return.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held May 19 at Roy Raley Park from 10 a.m. to noon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuary.com.
