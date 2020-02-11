Raymond, Washington
October 27, 1952 — February 3, 2020
Colleen Kaye Winters passed away on February 3, 2020, in Raymond, Washington. She was born on October 27, 1952, in Sacramento, California, to Richard and Flora (Foren) Sheehan.
In 1970 Colleen graduated from John Marshall High School in Portland, Oregon. Colleen married Colin Winters on September 20, 1975, in Portland, Oregon. Colin died in 2017.
Colleen moved to Eastern Oregon in 1991 with her husband and children. There she continued to work in the banking industry.
Colleen enjoyed sitting in the sunshine, shopping, particularly for antiques, and collecting owls. She also enjoyed watching MLB baseball and "Jeopardy." Nothing brought Colleen more joy than spending time with her grandchildren.
Colleen was preceded in death by her sister Jennifer Cianni, husband Colin, and granddaughter Maeva.
Colleen is survived by her son Andrew and wife Sabrina Winters, daughter Maegan and husband Rudd Skoubo, sister Peggy Jester, and four grandchildren: Chelsea, Andrew, Alyssa and Reid.
A funeral service will be on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, located at 346 N.W. First St. in Gresham, Oregon. Colleen will be buried next to her husband Colin at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
