Hermiston
January 4, 1932 — January 23, 2020
Longtime Heppner resident Colleen Ployhar, 88, a current resident of Hermiston, died peacefully in the early morning hours of January 23, 2020, at Avamere Assisted Living Center. A memorial service is being planned for a later date in Heppner.
She was born January 4, 1932, in Heppner, the daughter of the late Vernon and Vivian Prock. Colleen attended Heppner schools and graduated from Heppner High School in the class of 1950. In 1951, she married Jack Ployhar of Heppner, with whom she celebrated 68½ years of marriage.
She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, traveling the country in their RV and being an avid admirer of our president, Donald J. Trump. Colleen will best be remembered by her loving family and friends for her humility and devotion to motherhood.
Survivors include her husband Jack Ployhar of Hermiston; sons Bob Ployhar and his wife Cheryl of Hermiston, and Jim Ployhar and his wife Jean of Roseburg; four grandchildren: Jerid Ployhar and his wife Nikki of La Grande, Darrin Ployhar and his wife Tyha of Patterson, California, Allison Ployhar of Collierville, Tennessee, and Elliott Ployhar and his wife Kelley of Atlanta, Georgia; and one great-grandchild, Sage Ployhar of Patterson. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan Ployhar; brothers Wayne Prock and Jimmy Prock; and sisters Janice Cutsforth and Barbara Hale.
Colleen’s family wishers to acknowledge and especially thank the kind and caring staff of Avemere Assisted Living and Hospice of Hermiston for the compassion shown toward their wife and mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heppner Elks Lodge #358 Foundation, P.O. Box 494, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
