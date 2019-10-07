Echo
February 12, 1948 — October 5, 2019
On October 5, 2019, family and friends said farewell to Connie (Coppinger) Caplinger of Echo, Ore., just 24 hours following the passing of her mother, Mary Jane (Janie) Coppinger of Gresham, Ore. The proximity of their passing leaves our family in awe of God’s will and we are comforted knowing they are together in heaven.
Connie was born to Janie and Kenny Coppinger of Echo on February 12, 1948, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton by Dr. Easton. She attended Echo School, graduating with honors in 1966. She earned her teaching certificate from Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande and spent her lifetime living in and serving rural communities, mostly in Umatilla County. She was an English teacher at Helen McCune Junior High School for many years, also teaching in Prosser and Hermiston, eventually earning her master’s degree in school administration. From there she worked for Umatilla County Children and Family Services and retired after serving several years as executive assistant for the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners.
During mom’s retirement years she served on the Echo School Board, was a member of Echo Kiwanis and volunteered for the Pendleton Round-Up. Connie had a great love for animals, especially horses, and was a member of the Blue Mountain Cutting Club. She supported her daughter Lisa through 4-H horse showing while living in Prosser.
Throughout the years, Connie touched the lives of people in her community. She loved Umatilla County and the farming community from which she came. She will be greatly missed. Thank you to all who have shared your appreciation of her life, it has meant so much to our family.
Connie lived in her childhood home on Coppinger Ranch outside of Echo, with her husband William Caplinger. She is survived by her husband William Caplinger; her daughters Rebecca (Thomas) Donaldson of Ridgefield, Wash., and Lisa (Thomas) Kuhlmann of Redmond, Ore.; five grandchildren: Olivia and Katie Kuhlmann and Bridget, Janelle and James Donaldson; and her sisters Jacque Gutensohn of Gresham and Wendy Lavendar of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Connie will be laid to rest at a private graveside service in Echo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Echo Community Church.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
