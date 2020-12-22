Pendleton
November 10, 1951 — December 12, 2020
Connie Jean Issel was born November 10, 1951, in Tremealeau, Wisconsin, to Lloyd Wager and Beverly Cook.
She has a daughter, Heather, son-in-law Kevin, and two grandsons, Drogan and Keaton. Connie also has three brothers, Bob, Ronnie and Lonnie.
Connie was married to Lee Carl Issel (deceased). She has three stepchildren, Joe, Lee Jr. and Angie.
Connie passed away in her home December 12, 2020. Those of us that knew Connie knew very little of her family. Her friends and co-workers were her family. She spent most of her life bartending. She worked at several bars, notably the Fireside Inn and the Rainbow Café. Nicknamed “Short Shit,” she had a huge following of friends and customers!
Connie’s hobbies included baking for the holidays, weather forecasting and playing the machines at CJ’s. She is a life member of the A-Team. She was also the official weather forecaster for the morning coffee club at the Rainbow Café. Her good friends Jim and Marsha Pudder spent Connie’s final days with her. Connie will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
