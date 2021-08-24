Connie Sue Tibbs of Hermiston was born July 11, 1946, in Pendleton, the daughter of Otto and Vernetta (Meeks) Broker. She passed away in Hermiston on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the age of 75.
Connie lived in Pendleton during her childhood where she attended school and graduated from high school. After high school, she worked at the state hospital in Pendleton for many years. When her children were older, she went to college to study nursing. After becoming a registered nurse she worked in retirement homes and hospitals in Eastern Oregon and in the Portland area. She lived in the Portland area from the early 1990s until moving to Hermiston in 2019.
Connie enjoyed collecting antiques and watching classic musical movies. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going on family trips to the beach. She attended a Catholic church in the Portland area for many years and then attended Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters.
Connie is survived by a son; a daughter; a sister; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
