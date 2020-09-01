Lexington
August 14, 1952 — August 28, 2020
Constance G. “Connie” (Papineau) Jones was born on August 14, 1952, in Heppner, Oregon, to parents Ray and Gloria (Orwick) Papineau. She died on August 28, 2020, at her home in Lexington, Oregon, at the age of 68 years.
Connie was raised and lived her entire life in Lexington, Oregon. She was united in marriage to Kenneth “Kenny” Jones on September 5, 1992, in Lexington, Oregon.
Connie was a member of the Heppner Elks Lodge. In her younger years she was a jockey at the race track. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing cards, hunting, camping and most of all cherished time spent with her family. Connie enjoyed watching her sons and daughters-in-law rodeo and grandchildren junior rodeo, as well as watch their sporting events.
She is survived by her husband Kenny Jones of Lexington, Oregon; children Shawn (Chandra) Eng of Stanfield, Oregon, Shane (Rebecca) Eng of Benton City, Washington, Bruce (Barbara) Eng of Pennsylvania, Michael C. Jones of Pasco, Washington, and Christopher Jones of Redmond, Oregon; parents Ray and Gloria Papineau of Lexington, Oregon; brothers Curtis Papineau of Lexington, Oregon, and Calvin Papineau of Pasco, Washington; sisters Candace Gates of Lexington, Oregon, Carmen Wilson of Lexington, Oregon, Crystal Dale of Hamilton, Montana, and Cammie Jones of Hamilton, Montana; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Connie was preceded in death by her first husband, Louie “Tic” Eng, and sons Louie Eng Jr. and Shad D. Eng.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Oregon, following state guidelines.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Connie’s memory to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Connie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
