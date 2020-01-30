Edmond, Oklahoma
October 14, 1986 — January 22, 2020
Corey Joel Eckiwardy, born on October 14, 1986, to Ken and Claudette Eckiwardy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He passed away on the morning of January 22, 2020, in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Corey was born and raised in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Oklahoma. He graduated Santa Fe High School, and he achieved chef status after experience in the culinary field.
He had a passion in visual arts photography, filming his friends and family, always behind the lens. He was a member of Glorieta Baptist Church, alongside with being involved with the skateboarding community and traveling with family. He was a member of the Yakama Nation along with ties to the Cree, Creek and Comanche tribes.
Corey is survived by his parents Ken and Claudette of the home; brother Ray Sutton; sisters Marilyn Sutton, Nekina Eckiwardy and Angel Reed and husband Galen Reed; grandmother Lorene Williams; Corey’s two daughters, Hazell Marie and Emma; Corey’s girlfriend Stephanie Davilla, who has a special place in his heart; aunties Beverly Dogsleep, Bert Williams and Yolanda Williams; and uncles Mark and Michael Dave Williams. Corey has many nieces and nephews: special nieces Alicia Reed Saldaña and Victoria Eckiwardy, and great-niece Audrey Saldaña; Calista Reed, Tierra Reed, Alaina Reed, Selena Eckiwardy, Marisela Eckiwardy, Nina Reed, Juliana Reed, Santos Eckiwardy, Xavier Sutton, Alano Eckiwardy, Alex Reed and Jalen Reed.
Preceded in death by grandparents David and Isabelle Dogsleep Jameson and Paul Williams, uncles Harold Desjarlais, Earle Thompson and Tommy Williams, and aunts Doreen Dogsleep and Nekena Williams. He is also survived by a host of friends, and his beloved dog Violet.
Dressing Service was held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Burns Mortuary. Washat Service was held at the Agency Longhouse, Mission, Oregon, at 7 p.m., and Final Seven at Seven was Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 7 a.m. at the Agency Longhouse, Mission, Oregon, followed by burial at Homly Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.