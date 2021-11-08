Aug. 6, 1985 — Oct. 28, 2021
Pilot Rock
Corey John VanHouten was born Aug. 6, 1985, in Pendleton, Oregon, to John and Lea VanHouten. His sister Jadee’s short but mighty rein as only child was officially ruined.
He died surrounded by his family Oct. 28, 2021, after a long and brave battle against the wreckage left behind by COVID-19.
Corey was a Pilot Rock resident for almost all of his 36 years. He was a graduate of Pilot Rock High School and an active member of the logging community.
At a young age, Corey enjoyed chewing on his mother’s coffee table, playing with toy trucks, building with thousands of Legos, rodeoing on his pony Cookie, riding in the log truck with his dad, and following in the family traditions of hunting and fishing. Unbeknownst to many, Corey loved cats as a child. This love he would pass on to his daughter many years later.
Always at home around animals, Corey showed lambs in 4-H, and while not being fond of showmanship, his lambs excelled in conformation. He rodeoed on real-sized horses as well — steer wrestling being his favorite. His talents were a treasured part of the “Happy Canyon Night Show,” playing the role of The Butcher, and probably being one of the best butchers to fill the role since it began.
Corey loved being with his friends, and enjoyed playing Jr. High and High School football for the Pilot Rock Rockets. He rode dirt bikes and four wheelers, cutting many trails still used today. And of course there was hunting with his family and friends every year, the only year missed being this one.
Many stories began with, “This one time we got stuck and had to call our dads…” or, “We were drinking when…” or, “One time we were in the mountains and…”
And maybe the funniest now, but not at the time, “This one time pulling an outhouse…”
It only made sense for Corey to follow in his father and grandfather’s footsteps and drive trucks. He owned five Kenworth trucks in his short 36 years. The last truck was the most memorable because he took his son Mason to help pick the paint colors. For many years, Corey hauled logs for countless loggers, then hoppers with grain and fertilizer, and would lowboy equipment. Once he even hauled chicken poop, which he swore he would never do again. He touched many lives and made lasting impressions from the cab of his truck, with his seat slammed to the floor and barely seeing over the steering wheel.
In October 2008, under the low, dingy lights of Crabby’s Underground Bar, Corey met Ali. Although she refused to give him her number, Corey was not one to be deterred, and through one of his friends, tracked down her friend to get it. Those were the days of MySpace, not stalking people on Facebook and Instagram. After two weeks of bar hopping, he sat Ali down at the bar and said, “You’re a nice gal but you drink too much.” To which Ali responded, “I was just thinking you were a nice guy but you drink too much.” Less bar hopping followed. He brought her home that year for Thanksgiving and she never left. They were married Aug. 28, 2010. He never forgot a birthday or anniversary… but Ali may have forgotten an anniversary or two and he never let her live it down. He was a thoughtful, caring and supportive husband.
He became a father for the first time Dec. 15, 2009, to Mason. His love for Legos was passed down to him and they could be found most evenings at the kitchen table building Legos or playing Minecraft. He learned to play golf for Mason because it was something his son liked. Over the years, many have wondered if Mason’s toys were really bought for him or his dad.
He became a father to a little girl April 19, 2011. Corey was wrapped around Rietta’s little finger from day one. She wanted her dad to teach her everything, from hunting to how to drive the truck, to how to build things with wood. She always had a project for him which he did diligently. She even followed in her father and aunt’s footsteps, showing sheep her first year of 4-H.
Corey was a loving and fun father to Mason and Rietta, and the trio were always plotting something, some shenanigans to unleash on the house. His patience for them knew no bounds… unlike his patience with the rest of the world. He loved to attend their sports events and 4-H activities. Both kids loved to ride with their dad in the truck, which made him extremely happy. He was so proud of both of them in everything they did, and was always their biggest supporter.
On June 26, 2008, he became an uncle for the first time to Carter, and then for the second time June 22, 2010, to Tucker. Uncle Corey was the uncle everyone either wants or wants to be. He would chew their butt when they needed it, teaching them both good lessons, and less than ideal ones, and of course, provide sound advice. He often stepped in as a father figure, a friend, or just a bad influence. He loved to watch them play sports and was always proud of them in all they did.
Corey loved to hunt with his family, a tradition that created so many wonderful memories. He enjoyed camping or even just going to the mountains for a drive. Riding with Corey in the mountains always included a detour down a closed road or cow trail in whatever pickup he was driving. You didn’t tell him he couldn’t go down it, because then he absolutely would.
He loved taking trips to his father-in-law’s house in Montana, always taking time to fish one of the best fishing spots in America. Once in awhile, he would even catch a fish and get it to the bank for photographic proof. A Montana elk or deer hunt had been high on his list of dream hunts but he never got to go.
Corey was always making someone laugh with his sarcasm and shenanigans. His laugh will be missed by all that heard it. He always had a story, some that definitely should not be retold. Corey was the kind of friend you could count on to be there, no matter what. If he had it and you needed it, he would give it to you.
“To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.”
— Thomas Campbell
Corey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Evan VanHouten; grandmother, Genevieve VanHouten; grandfather, Charlie Black; grandmother, Rusty Black; grandfather-in-law, who thought Corey was the coolest thing since sliced bread, Bill France; and his favorite dog, Dixie.
Corey is survived by his wife, Ali; son, Mason; daughter, Rietta; parents, John and Lea VanHouten; sister, Jadee VanHouten; nephews, Carter and Tucker; uncle and aunt, Mike and Lynne Holloman; uncle and aunt, Craig Albers and Dana Black of North Dakota; in-laws; Brian and April Burroughs of Montana; and Laurie Burroughs and Jim Belliner of New York; brother-in-law, Austin Burroughs; and nephew, Logan Burroughs; as well as countless extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
A trucker’s tribute, Corey’s Convoy, will take place prior to the celebration between Pilot Rock and Pendleton.
