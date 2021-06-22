Pendleton
October 12, 1918 — June 3, 2021
Corleen Elda Overby Coe, 102, of Pendleton, Oregon, formerly Walla Walla, Washington, and Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed June 3, 2021, at a local assisted living facility surrounded with family love.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Milton-Freewater Cemetery, 54700 Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Directly following the service family and friends are invited to gather for a meal at Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut Street, Milton-Freewater.
Corleen was born Oct. 12, 1918, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Arthur and Gladys Shelton Overby. She grew up in Walla Walla, graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1936. Prior to meeting the man of her dreams, she enjoyed plane rides, dances at Edgewater, ushering at the Liberty Theater, spending a year at Washington State University and working at Walla Walla Valley Railway.
While attending the dedication of the Port Kelley grain elevator along the Columbia River she met the man of her dreams, William D. (Bill) Coe. They were married Nov. 10, 1940, in Walla Walla, Washington. Rarely a day passed that she didn’t hear “I love you” or read those words in letters Bill sent home during World War II.
The couple located in Milton-Freewater, where they lived and worked for many years. Daughters Claudia arrived in 1944 and Kathy in 1947. The family enjoyed many camping and fishing trips on the Walla Walla River, where Corleen always had her lipstick on and her hair combed! Bill and Corleen blended their seemingly opposite personalities (hers: gracious, proper, and reserved; his: talkative and outgoing) to exemplify a respectful, trusting and loving relationship throughout their marriage until his passing in 1979.
Corleen worked at Valley Feed Co., LaMona’s Dress Shop and as a dedicated bookkeeper for J. E. Olinger and Sons for 25 years. She was a life-long member of St. James Episcopal Church in Milton-Freewater, an active member of the Women’s Altar Guild Society and Sunday school teacher assistant. She served as a Campfire Girls leader and on the 1980 Umatilla County election board.
Corleen enjoyed bridge club, reading, music, attending plays, annual family coastal trips, and travel with her sister and friends. She loved roses, all things pink and green, and tending her flower gardens. But most of all, she treasured the time spent with her family and window visits with her great-great-grandson, Roane.
Corleen approached life with strength, unselfishness and a calm demeanor. Two pandemics, 1918 and 2020, were the bookends to her life. She lived through both!
Corleen is survived by her daughters Claudia Coe Hughes (Merlin) of Heppner, Oregon, and Kathleen Coe Bell (Gary) of Pendleton, Oregon; grandchildren Kimberly Dennis, Wm. Kevin Hughes (Angie), and Devin Coe; great-grandchildren Austin Dennis, Destinee Dennis, Jessica Hughes and Makenzi Hughes; great-great-grandson Roane Bailey; stepgrandchildren Eric Bell (Tara) and Kristen Bell Hartley (Jason); stepgreat-grandchildren Mason Bell, Aidan Bell, Nyiah Hartley and Taylor Hartley; her sister, Merilyn Hamm; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Corleen was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Coe; her parents, Arthur and Gladys (Shelton) Overby; and a sister, Leigh Ora Lyford.
The family would like to thank the staff of Juniper House and Vange John Memorial Hospice for their friendship and supportive care of Corleen.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church of Milton-Freewater or Frazier Farmstead Museum/rose garden through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
