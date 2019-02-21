Redmond
March 8, 1954 — February 15, 2019
Craig C. Rosenberg, 64, of Redmond, Oregon, passed away at home February 15, 2019. Craig was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on March 8, 1954. His parents were Jim and Delpha (Peterson) Rosenberg.
Surviving are siblings Mark Rosenberg, Gayle Rosenberg and twin brother Chris Rosenberg, all of Pendleton, Oregon. Also surviving Craig is his long-time companion of 39 years, Ted. J Williams, at their home in Redmond.
Graduating from Pendleton High School in 1972, Craig went on to the University of Oregon receiving a Bachelor of Science in sociology in 1976. He began a career in juvenile justice for Umatilla County.
Moving to Central Oregon in 1987, Craig started a lawn care business in the Redmond-Terrebonne area and was employed by Mt. Bachelor as a lift operator for 20 seasons. Craig retired in 2015.
Craig enjoyed the outdoors, sharing it throughout his life with friends and many dogs: Frank, Nathan, Jim Bob, Billy Bob, Tipper and most of all Bobo. Craig loved to hike, from the hills around Eugene to the Blue Mountains to views like our own Steelhead Falls. A fan of Duck football, he attended several bowl games. Trips to Costa Rica and Kauai were journeys he held dear.
Remembrances can be made to Brightside Animal Shelter, Redmond, Oregon. Memorial to be held at a later date. Condolences to Williams/Rosenberg, P.O. Box 239, Terrebonne, OR 97760.
