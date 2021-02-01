Craig Cooley

Cooley

 Echo

 October 1, 1950 — January 28, 2021

Craig William Cooley went home to be with the Lord at  Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, on  Thursday morning, January 28, at the age of 70. He was born on  October 1, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Thomas Brewster  Cooley and Merlyne Martha (Johanson) Cooley. He had four brothers:  Thomas Jr., Dennis, Gerald (Hap), and Scott.

Craig lived in Minneapolis for his first eight years before moving  to Dayton, Washington, where his father taught music. From there  the family moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, living there until  moving to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1966 where he met his future wife,  Valarie Chaney. Craig married Valarie on September 4, 1971, at Peace  Lutheran Church, Pendleton. They would have celebrated their 50th  wedding anniversary this September.

Craig and Valarie raised three children: Carrie, Curtis and Cory.  Craig and Val lived in a variety of locations in Oregon and Washington  besides Pendleton, including Heppner and Athena, Oregon, and Dayton, Washington,  retiring in Echo, Oregon.

Besides raising his three children, Craig was employed as a  licensed respiratory therapist. The Cooleys owned and operated  Blue Mountain Home Medical Supply from 1999 until selling the business in December 2005 upon his retirement.

Craig enjoyed camping, golfing, boating and fishing with his wife  on the Columbia River and Brownlee Reservoir. He cherished the  times spent camping and hunting with his sons and brothers, and also  coaching Little League baseball for his sons in Dayton, Washington.

Hobbies included metal detecting and coin collecting. He was a great  football fan ("Go Hawks!") and enjoyed watching all his children and  grandchildren play in their sporting events: baseball, softball, track,  soccer, volleyball, basketball and football.

Craig is survived by his wife Valarie; his children Carrie  (Tim) Cary of Pendleton, Curtis (Sonia) of Pendleton, and Cory (Stacy)  of Hermiston; his mother Merlyne Cooley (turning 100 in April  2021); brothers Dennis, Gerald/Hap, and Scott; and 12 grandchildren, including two adoptees from Ethiopia. Craig  was fondly known as "Bapa" by his grandchildren and he will be  remembered for his faith and devotion to his family.

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Brewster; eldest brother Thomas Jr.; and grandson Colton Cooley. We will miss  him deeply, but take comfort in the knowledge that he is joyfully  experiencing the joys of the Lord.

A graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery in August  during their annual Cooley Family reunion. Craig's family will  conduct the service with singing, sharing of memories, and favorite  scriptures at that time.

