Echo
October 1, 1950 — January 28, 2021
Craig William Cooley went home to be with the Lord at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, on Thursday morning, January 28, at the age of 70. He was born on October 1, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Thomas Brewster Cooley and Merlyne Martha (Johanson) Cooley. He had four brothers: Thomas Jr., Dennis, Gerald (Hap), and Scott.
Craig lived in Minneapolis for his first eight years before moving to Dayton, Washington, where his father taught music. From there the family moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, living there until moving to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1966 where he met his future wife, Valarie Chaney. Craig married Valarie on September 4, 1971, at Peace Lutheran Church, Pendleton. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this September.
Craig and Valarie raised three children: Carrie, Curtis and Cory. Craig and Val lived in a variety of locations in Oregon and Washington besides Pendleton, including Heppner and Athena, Oregon, and Dayton, Washington, retiring in Echo, Oregon.
Besides raising his three children, Craig was employed as a licensed respiratory therapist. The Cooleys owned and operated Blue Mountain Home Medical Supply from 1999 until selling the business in December 2005 upon his retirement.
Craig enjoyed camping, golfing, boating and fishing with his wife on the Columbia River and Brownlee Reservoir. He cherished the times spent camping and hunting with his sons and brothers, and also coaching Little League baseball for his sons in Dayton, Washington.
Hobbies included metal detecting and coin collecting. He was a great football fan ("Go Hawks!") and enjoyed watching all his children and grandchildren play in their sporting events: baseball, softball, track, soccer, volleyball, basketball and football.
Craig is survived by his wife Valarie; his children Carrie (Tim) Cary of Pendleton, Curtis (Sonia) of Pendleton, and Cory (Stacy) of Hermiston; his mother Merlyne Cooley (turning 100 in April 2021); brothers Dennis, Gerald/Hap, and Scott; and 12 grandchildren, including two adoptees from Ethiopia. Craig was fondly known as "Bapa" by his grandchildren and he will be remembered for his faith and devotion to his family.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Brewster; eldest brother Thomas Jr.; and grandson Colton Cooley. We will miss him deeply, but take comfort in the knowledge that he is joyfully experiencing the joys of the Lord.
A graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery in August during their annual Cooley Family reunion. Craig's family will conduct the service with singing, sharing of memories, and favorite scriptures at that time.
