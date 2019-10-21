Hermiston
December 22, 1943 — October 15, 2019
Curtis Jacob Ottmar of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on December 22, 1943, in Spokane, Washington, to parents Jacob F. and Helen L. (Gerlack) Ottmar, whose parents and siblings immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island, New York. He died on October 15, 2019, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 75 years.
Curt was raised on the family farms in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. He participated in sports and graduated from Colfax High School in the class of 1962. Curt attended Washington State University before returning to farming. He married Carol Van Schoiack and they moved to their farm on Buttercreek in 1966 and have lived in Hermiston since. They purchased Shelco Electric in 1984 and have expanded the business over the years, working in Northeast Oregon and Southeastern Washington.
Curt was a member of the Masonic Lodge, York Rite, Shriners, and had been a member of the First Christian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, making cabinetry, waterskiing, scuba diving, was an avid Trail Blazer Fan, enjoyed spending time in the mountains and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Curtis loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Carol Ottmar, Hermiston, Ore.; sons Timothy Ottmar, and Brent Ottmar and his wife Heather, all of Hermiston, Ore.; sister JoAnn (Ray) Story of Pullman, Wash.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Curt’s memory to the Shriners Hospital, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/portland/ways-to-give.
Please share memories of Curt with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
