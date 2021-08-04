Pendleton
May 5, 1945 — July 5, 2021
Curtis was born in The Dalles, Oregon, to Clarence and Ruth Potter on May 5, 1945. He loved growing up in the country, singing and going to the small school in Condon. He graduated from Condon High School in 1963 and went on to study at Blue Mountain Community College.
He was married to his first wife Kathy Wade from 1973 to 1981. In 2015, he married Robbin Ferguison.
As a youth, Curtis worked for his family farm, Potter and Sons, in Condon. When he finished college he worked for PGG, where he painted machinery until they closed the paint shop. After that, he went into business for himself, opening CP Custom Painting.
He was proud of the paint jobs that he did, especially so, of the work he did for Twig Ziegler. After an eye injury he went back to farming, working for Jesse Pugh and then Johnny Adams until he retired.
Curtis leaves behind his best friend and partner Robbin Ferguison, sisters Judy and Lynn, and many, many friends in the Pendleton area. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gail Potter.
All are invited to a memorial service at the Eagles in Pendleton, Aug. 7, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. Please come and share your stories about Curtis.
